'Harlem' star Meagan Good, husband DeVon Franklin split after nine years of marriage

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, who met while working on the 2011 film 'Jumping the Broom', are filing for divorce after nine years of marriage.

According to People Magazine, the couple got engaged in May 2012 and wed in June 2012.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," Good and Franklin shared in a joint statement on Instagram.

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love," they continued.

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other," the pair added.





Six months before publicly sharing their decision to divorce, Good and Franklin posted anniversary tributes to one another to mark their ninth year of marriage.

On June 16, Good shared a nearly four-minute highlight reel of their relationship on Instagram.

"To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, happy anniversary!!" the Harlem star wrote.

"This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I've ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next," she added.

At the time, Franklin, a preacher and 'Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations' author, wrote a message to Good on Instagram along with a photo of the pair. "I love you my love. Happy Anniversary #9," he said in part.

As fans can recall, Good and Franklin frequently documented their romance for their fans, even writing the bestselling book 'The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love'.

In their 2015 book, they shared details about their courtship and values, including how saving sex until marriage was the key to success in their relationship at the time. (ANI)

