Harrison Ford showers praise on co-star Ke Huy Quan following Oscar nomination

Washington [US] January 29 (ANI): Hollywood star Harrison Ford showered praise on his 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' co-star Ke Huy Quan after the actor was nominated for his first Academy Award.

According to Fox News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, the 80-year-old '1923' star shared his excitement over the 51-year-old's nomination for best supporting actor.

"I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy," Ford told the outlet at the premiere of his new Apple TV series 'Shrinking'.



"He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I'm glad. I'm very happy for him," he added, reported Fox News.

Ford and Quan starred together alongside Kate Capshaw in the Steven Spielberg-directed 1984 action-adventure movie, which was the second instalment in the 'Indian Jones' franchise. Ford portrayed the titular archaeologist and Quan played his sidekick Short Round.

Quan, a Vietnam native has already been recognized for his performance, winning numerous accolades, including the Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a motion picture and the Critic's Choice Award for best supporting actor, as per Fox News.

After his Oscar nomination was announced Tuesday, Quan expressed excitement in a post he shared on Instagram. "Shouting out a HUGE thank you to @theacademy for this unbelievable honor," he wrote. (ANI)

