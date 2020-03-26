Harrison Ford starrer 'The Call of the Wild' gets early digital release

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 26 (ANI): Disney studio has given actor Harrison Ford starrer 'The Call of the Wild' an early digital release on March 27, reported Variety.

This move by the entertainment company came amid the nation's movie theatres going dark due to the coronavirus outbreak.

'The Call of the Wild' is a big-budget adaptation of Jack London's 1903 classic novel of the same name.

Directed by Chris Sanders from a script by Michael Green, the movie has 'Star Wars' fame Harrison Ford, 'Beauty and the Beast' actor Dan Stevens and also actor Colin Woodell.

The timeless tale, which has been adapted before, tells the story of a dog named Buck who goes from a life of luxury to the rugged, mountainous sled dog trails of Alaska after he is kidnapped from his owner.



The studio also announced that 'Downhill', a black comedy starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfus, is up for an early digital release on March 27. (ANI)

