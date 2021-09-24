'Harry Potter' alum Tom Felton collapses while playing in celebrity golf tournament

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): British actor Tom Felton, known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise, recently required medical care while playing a celebrity golf tournament this week in Wisconsin.

According to E! News, ahead of the 2021 Ryder Cup, the actor participated in a celebrity golf match on Thursday. Unfortunately, he was unable to complete the game after not feeling well.

In pictures captured at the event, the actor was seen receiving help from bystanders before he was laid down on a cart and driven away for further treatment.



While travelling through the Whistling Straits course in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, Tom was joined by fellow sports stars including hockey player Teemu Selanne, professional wrestler Mandy Rose, surfer Kelly Slater and other professional athletes.

Just a day prior to the incident, the actor had celebrated his 34th birthday by raising funds for The Jed Foundation, a non-profit organization that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults.

"33 years done - good lord it's been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love, support and sense of humour - let's keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx," he wrote on Instagram, at the time.

This certainly isn't the first golf tournament Tom has been a part of. Earlier this month, he was spotted in England participating in the Pro-Am event prior to The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. He also headed to Hawaii in January 2020 where he showed off his golf skills at the Sony Open.

Apart from his golfing stints, Tom will also be seen in the upcoming drama 'Lead Heads' with Rupert Everett, as per Fox News. (ANI)

