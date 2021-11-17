'Harry Potter' reunion! Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint to feature in HBO Max special

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Wizarding school will be back in session! It's been 20 years since the film premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', and HBO Max wants to celebrate the milestone.

On Tuesday, HBO Max announced that the original Harry Potter stars -- Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint -- plus more from the extended cast of the eight films will reunite for a special on the streaming giant.

"For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year's Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon," HBO Max's Instagram post read.

"A Max Original event with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Chris Columbus, and many more," the caption further read.



All eight Potter films are currently available to stream on HBO Max. The first installment, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' debuted in theatres on November 14, 2001, and became a global phenomenon.

As per People magazine, the retrospective special will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."



The special will also later debut on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 ahead of the theatrical debut of the third 'Fantastic Beasts' film 'The Secrets of Dumbledore'.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter.

The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films.

Executive producer Patterson said in a statement, "There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films."

An exclusive first look at the special will debut during the premiere of bracket-style quiz competition 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses' on November 28 on TBS and Cartoon Network.

Hosted by Helen Mirren, the four-part event will feature fans competing to take home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy and will feature cameos by 'Harry Potter' film alumni Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson and Luke Youngblood, as well as superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno. 'Hogwarts Tournament of Houses' will begin streaming on HBO Max on January 1.

HBO Max reunion special 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' will debut on January 1, 2022. (ANI)

