'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave welcomes fourth child weeks after COVID-19 hospitalisation

Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): After being hospitalised for coronavirus earlier this month, 'Harry Potter' actor Jessie Cave has given birth to her fourth child, welcoming a son with comedian Alfie Brown.

The 34-year-old actor and her partner shared the exciting news with her fans and followers via a joint statement posted on Instagram.

Sharing a few shots from their hospital room, the happy parents also revealed their son's name in the caption.







The two are already proud parents to sons Abraham and Donnie, and daughter Margot, reported People magazine.

Cave, widely known for her role as Lavender Brown in the 'Harry Potter' series, revealed earlier this month that she was hospitalised with COVID-19 while in her third trimester.

"Triage, once again," the 34-year-old actor captioned a photo of her legs as she sat propped up on a hospital bed, a monitor strapped to her bare belly.

She added, "Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne [sic] of bricks for weeks?"

The actor announced on Instagram in December that she was expecting her fourth baby with Brown, sharing the exciting news with a series of mirror selfies. "Can't hide this new baby anymore," she captioned the post.

Her partner Brown also announced the news on his Instagram account with a sonogram photo. (ANI)

