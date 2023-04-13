'Harry Potter' TV series officially announced, check out motion poster

Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Good news!! For all the Potterheads as the super hit fantasy drama franchise Harry Potter's Tv series adaptation has now been confirmed.

The TV series will be streaming on HBO Max.

Taking to Instagram, HBO Max shared the first motion poster of the Harry Potter Tv series and captioned it, "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)



According to Variety, a US-based media house, the announcement was made during Warner Bros. Discovery's presentation to the press on April 12. Each season of the show will be based on one of the books in the franchise, with Warner Bros. Discovery describing the show as a "decade-long series." It will feature an entirely new cast from the films.

Soon after the motion poster was out, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and shared their excitement.

"The way I just screamed right now," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Cant wait for this."

Meanwhile, a lot of fans also expressed their disappointment.

A user wrote, "Please don't ruin it ."

Another user wrote, "Prepare to be... DISAPPOINTED."

A user commented, "I'm sorry but nobody can replace the original cast. Impossible."

Talking about the upcoming TV series, the author of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling said, "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," reported Variety.

Warner Bros has always dreamed of the 'Harry Potter' television series and the discussion caught fire in 2021. The potter heads are excited as well as nervous about the quality of experience that can't be re-delivered now.

The recent plans of adapting 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' in form of a movie after a hit Broadway also caught the attention of potter heads across the globe. (ANI)