Harry Shum Jr joins cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' season 19

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Costa Rican-born Chinese American actor Harry Shum Jr. will be joining ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy' for its upcoming 19th season.

According to Variety, he will be joining the show's cast alongside recently cast actors Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.

Shum's character on the series has been described as sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant. He faced a family crisis that interfered with his career plans, leaving him with a chip on his shoulder and much to prove.

He's also generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted and someone who is used to winning at everything.

The last season of 'Grey's Anatomy' left viewers in suspense, with lead character Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, electing to stay with Grey Sloan in Seattle and not move to Minnesota.



Shum, along with the rest of the new cast, will play first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rework its teaching program.

While the show takes place at a hospital, it wouldn't be the iconic series if it didn't highlight the doctors' personal drama, and these new characters have plenty of baggage. All of their descriptions mention struggles with family, hinting at a theme for season 19.

Meanwhile, Shum's most notable roles include playing Mike Chang on Fox's 'Glee', Magnus Bane in 'Shadowhunters' and Charlie Wu in the 2018 hit romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

He later worked with director Jon M. Chu again on Hulu's 'The LXD' dance series, starring, producing and co-choreographing on the show. Shum also appeared in A24's breakout indie comedy 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', the Daniels film that became an unconventional box office hit this year.

In the multiverse-centred film, he played Chad, a teppanyaki chef controlled by a sentient raccoon named Raccacoonie who works with Michelle Yeoh's character in an alternate universe, as per Variety. (ANI)

