Harry Styles collaborates with Gucci, announces new collection

Washington [US], June 21 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Harry Styles announced his collaboration with Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci, to create a new Gucci collection named 'Gucci Ha Ha Ha'.

The 'As It Was' singer is well-known for his love for the Gucci brand and the new collection blends the first initials of both Styles and Michele, reported Page Six. It represents the laughing face emoji which both the celebrities have used while talking with each other, over the years.

The 49-year-old creative director of Gucci praised Styles for having 'an incredible sense of fashion', calling him a 'representative' of the new generation.

"He has an incredible sense of fashion. He is obsessed with clothes... He could easily be a stylist or a designer and is very free, representative of this new generation that is interested in so many things," said Michele, as reported by Page Six.

Michele seemed to be impressed by the British singer for combining several types of clothing and making it look 'out of the ordinary'.



"I have been observing his ability to combine items of clothing in a way that is out of the ordinary compared to the required standards of taste and common sense and the homogenization of appearance," said the creative director.

The Gucci Ha Ha Ha collection would be a fusion of personal styles having a vibe of the 70s, reported Page Six. According to Michele, the collaboration of the new collection will be that of "the look of a lord who morphs into a rock star".

The new collection capsule will include pink and green houndstooth, flared pants, quirky sweater vests, animal prints, gingham suits, and also Gavroche caps. The 'Gucci Ha Ha Ha' collection was unveiled during the Milan Men's Fashion Week and will be available in the stores from this year in October.

Meanwhile, Styles, who emerged as a solo star from the British boy band One Direction, released his third album 'Harry's House' in May. He would also be featured in Amazon's drama 'My Policeman' which follows the story of three young people - policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)- as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Styles' other film credits include Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' and Olivia Wilde's drama 'Don't Worry Darling', which will release theatrically in September. (ANI)

