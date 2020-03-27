Harry Styles encourages fans to find 'moments of happiness' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Washington D.C.[USA], Mar 27 (ANI): English actor and singer Harry styles encouraged fans to keep a positive mindset during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 scare.

According to Us Weekly, the 26-year-old dropped some words of wisdom during a FaceTime call with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Thursday (local time) and opened up about how he's spending his time in self-quarantine.

Styles said, "I think we're kind of adjusting to the new normal. I think for a lot of people, the reality's setting in ... At first, it's like, 'Oh, we're all in and we get to watch movies and eat burritos,' and live the kind of meme life. And then you speak to people around the world ... it's really scary."

The 'Adore You' singer reminded people that while they're staying at home, they don't have to feel overwhelmed by the negativity and confusion in the news.

Styles added, "If you're in your house, you get to remove from it a little bit. But you get that humbling moment where you remember this is a very serious thing. It's important to have conversations with friends, laugh, and have those happy moments right now ... that's the stuff that will get you through everything. It's a time when everyone is on pause and gets to have a minute to reassess."

While following the guidelines by health officials and politicians around the world, the former One Direction member is taking some time to appreciate little things in his life. Styles revealed to Lowe that his days have been filled with meditation, reading and running to keep his energy up.

Though, he confirmed on the previous day, that his upcoming European tour would be postponed, Styles is feeling the creative power of having extended periods of free time.

The singer shared, "I've been writing so much. I think a lot of powerful music is going to come from that because ultimately you have people who have a need to express themselves through music and writing and film and so many different ways, who are now having a lot of extra time with no distractions ... It gives you an ability to have almost a bird's eye view of the world and your life."

Styles isn't the only singer who's been inspired during his free time at home. On Monday, Styles' friend and mentor Stevie Nicks took to Twitter to thank him for his second album, 'Fine Line.' (ANI)

