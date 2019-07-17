Harry Styles
Harry Styles

Harry Styles eyed for role of Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid'

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 09:09 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): 'The Little Mermaid' makers are in negotiations with actor Harry Styles to star in the film as Prince Eric.
Styles has joined Halle Bailey who will be essaying the role of Ariel, American rapper Nora Lum (Awkwafina), Jacob Tremblay in the film's cast.
Disney's upcoming film follows the story of Prince Eric who falls for the mermaid Ariel after she saves him drowning. She then makes a deal with the witch Ursula to exchange her voice with the witch's legs.
Styles casting came amid the controversy around Bailey's selection for the role of Ariel. Critics have been calling out to the filmmakers regarding Bailey, a black woman playing a princess.
However, Disney's cable network Freeform issued an open letter to the critics which read, "Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black. Ariel can sneak up to the surface at any time with her pals Scuttle and the *ahem* Jamaican crab Sebastian (sorry, Flounder!) and keep that bronze base tight. Black Danish people, and this mer-folk, can also *genetically* (!!!) have red hair."
Defending the 'Grown-ish' actor, Freeform put up a reminder that the story and the character of Ariel was fictional.
"But spoiler alert - bring it back to the top - the character of Ariel is a work of fiction. So, after all, this is said and done, and you still cannot get past the idea that choosing the incredible, sensational, highly-talented, gorgeous Halle Bailey is anything other than the INSPIRED casting that it is because she 'doesn't look like the cartoon one,' oh boy, do I have some news for you...about you," the network continued.
The movie scripted by David Magee will include the original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The film is produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 09:05 IST

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked!

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's Twitter and Instagram profiles have been hacked.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:58 IST

Emmys 2019: Here's why 'Big Little Lies', 'Stranger Things',...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Can't spot 'Big Little Lies', 'Stranger Things' and 'The Handmaid's Tale' - three of the biggest shows of the year amongst the 2019 Emmy nominees? Don't get yourself worked up just yet!

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:37 IST

Signalling thaw in relations, Angelina Jolie allows Brad to have...

California [USA], July 17 (ANI): Reflecting a thaw in relations, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has reached out to her former husband, Brad Pitt, to have their six children over for the summer break.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:55 IST

Here's how Akshay Kumar is making some quick money

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After showing off his impressive martial arts skills by nailing the Bottle Cap Challenge, actor Akshay Kumar has yet again left his fans amazed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:43 IST

Emmy Awards 2019: Game of Thrones tops nomination list

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The 71st Annual Emmy Awards nominations were unveiled on Tuesday morning with 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' leading the nomination.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:34 IST

'Game of Thrones' sets record with 32 Emmy nominations!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): It seems like 'Game of Thrones' is all set to take home an iron throne made of, not swords but Emmy awards. The HBO series walked away with a whopping 32 Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:33 IST

This Bappi Lahiri fan wears 5 Kg gold worth Rs1.5 crore

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: In addition to having some amazingly upbeat songs to his credit, Bappi Lahiri is also famous for his hard-to-miss love for gold jewelry. This very fashion statement and the fame that it brought him, is exactly what inspired this Pune based businessman.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:24 IST

Mumbai building collapse: Bollywood celebs condole loss of life,...

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After 10 people were killed and several injured in the collapse of four-storeyed Kesarbhai building in the city's Dongri area, tribute and condolences poured in for the families of the victims from the Bollywood fraternity.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:40 IST

Netflix edits suicide scene from '13 Reasons Why'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): After triggering controversy over the suicidal scene from the first season of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why,' the digital platform along with the show's creative head Brian Yorkey have edited the scene.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:34 IST

Hailey calls out Maynard Keenan over "hurtful" Justin Bieber comment

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American model Hailey Baldwin defended her husband Justin Bieber after rock band Tool's frontman Maynard James Keenan said it was a "#bummer" to have the 'Baby' hitmaker as a fan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:04 IST

Katrina Kaif celebrates her 36th birthday in Mexico

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): What's better than ringing in your special day with friends at an exotic location? Katrina Kaif is doing it just right by celebrating her 36th birthday in the beautiful landscapes of Mexico.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:50 IST

Hilary Duff's fiance Matthew Koma thinks he resembles Tom Selleck

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Hilary Duff recently shared a family photo on social media and her fiance Matthew Koma thinks he looks like Tom Selleck in the picture.

Read More
iocl