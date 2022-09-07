Harry Styles kisses co-star Nick Kroll; social media flooded with memes

Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): Harry Styles kissed his 'Don't Worry Darling' co-star Nick Kroll's on the lips as their film received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

His girlfriend Olivia Wilde who is also the director of the film was also present there and as usual, the Internet just couldn't keep calm!

The Venice premiere of the film also gave rise to another controversy. A viral video of Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine while taking a seat next to him at the Venice Film Festival premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling' had the internet divided on Tuesday.

Later, Chris Pine's representative dismissed all the claims.

"This is a ridiculous story -- a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist," Pine's representative told Variety.

According to Variety, the reported Styles-Pine spitting incident was the latest debacle to strike the 'Don't Worry Darling' press tour, which had been dogged by rumours of an apparent feud between director Olivia Wilde and leading lady Florence Pugh for weeks. The two did not appear together on the Venice red carpet, nor did they embrace or glance at each other until after the film received a four-minute standing ovation from the Venice audience.

During a press conference at the Venice Film festival, Olivia Wilde stated, "Florence is a force, We are so grateful she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on 'Dune.' I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, and to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing."

'Don't Worry Darling' is all set to hit the theatres on September 23. (ANI)