Harry Styles' mom has a message for 'Don't Worry Darling' haters

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Singer Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist has a strong message for the 'Don't Worry Darling' haters amid Chris Pine and Styles' 'spitgate' scandal.

Anne Twist, Harry Styles' mother took to her Instagram stories, and shared words for the film's critics, she wrote," If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all," she wrote, as noted by People magazine, before adding, "I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it's not your cup of tea don't go..."

"If you don't like me .. please don't follow me. Simple," she continued.



Styles' mother also gave the film a glowing review after seeing it for the first time in a Paris theatre.

"First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. 'Don't Worry Darling' you were excellent! Really enjoyed from start to finish," she captioned a photo of herself and friends.

The musician's mom even gave a shout-out to Styles' girlfriend, Olivia Wilde: "Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual."



According to Fox News, since the project's announcement in 2020, there has been drama and criticism surrounding "Don't Worry Darling." Wilde can't seem to stay out of the news after claiming she fired Shia LaBeouf and began dating her lead male actor, Styles.

Styles made headlines following the Venice Film Festival in early September. A video of him taking his seat at the premiere went viral, with fans convinced that the former One Direction member spit on co-star Chris Pine.

However, a Pine representative quickly debunked the rumours.

During a recent late-night television appearance, Wilde addressed the rumours as well."Another one of our weird rumors, Spit-Gate, which you might have heard about, is, I think..." Wilde began before Colbert interrupted her.

"Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer," the comedian read off a note card.

"No, he did not," the director emphasized. "But I think it's a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact..." she explained before Colbert cut her off again.

"Only time will tell," he quipped."No, he really didn't!" Wilde reiterated.

'Don't Worry Darling' is in theatres now. (ANI)

