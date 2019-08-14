Harry Styles (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Harry Styles (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Harry Styles turns down role in 'Little Mermaid'

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American singer-actor Harry Styles has declined the offer to play a role in Disney's live-action 'Little Mermaid.'
The singer is no longer in talks with the team to play Prince Eric in the Rob Marshall-directed musical, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Apart from the singer, other stars to cast in the film include, 'Grown-ish' actor Halle Bailey is to play 'Ariel', with Melissa McCarthy playing 'Ursula,' Jacob Tremblay will be voicing 'Flounder' and Awkwafina will voice 'Scuttle.'
American producer Marc Platt, who has worked with Marshall on 'Mary Poppins Returns' and executive produced Guy Ritchie's live-action 'Aladdin' remake, will be producing the project. Marshall and John DeLuca are also producing the film.
The 25-year-old singer made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan's WWII epic 'Dunkirk' and was recently in consideration to play the main role in Elvis Presley biopic.
According to Variety, the film will be written by David Magee. The upcoming drama will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated classic, as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:27 IST

Hannah Brown reveals about her life struggles post appearance on...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American model and television personality, Hannah Brown, has revealed that her life has become tough after featuring in a reality dating show.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:57 IST

Heinz and Ed Sheeran collaborate for a noble cause

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Private company Heinz teamed up with American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran after the singer got the ketchup logo inked.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:35 IST

Amitabh Bachchan's personalised wishes cheer up Vicky Kaushal,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): National Award winners Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana seem to be jumping with joy after the two received personalised hand-written notes from veteran actor couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:22 IST

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya fined by Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A fine of Rs 500 was imposed on Telugu film actor Naga Shaurya by the traffic police here for using black film on his car glasses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:17 IST

Vidya Balan shares cover of 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar' on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): What better than remembering the legacy of India's 'first female superstar' Sridevi than through a book dedicated to her? As a tribute to the late actor on her birth anniversary, Vidya Balan put out the cover of a book dedicated to and featuring late actor Sridevi on I

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:58 IST

Farhan Akhtar to distribute Hindi version of Amitabh Bachchan...

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up to win over hearts with his performance in forthcoming Telugu film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' which will be distributed in Hindi by Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:55 IST

'Mission Mangal's latest track 'Shaabaashiyaan' is here saluting...

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Just two days to go for the release of 'Mission Mangal' and the makers have dropped the second track 'Shaabaashiyaan' celebrating the spirit and labour of the ambitious team of scientists behind the Mars mission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:52 IST

'Section 375' trailer: Gear up to witness a grisly tale

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Drawing inspiration from some real-life incidents, the trailer of Richa Chaddha starrer 'Section 375' is here featuring the actor as a fearless lawyer echoing the words 'consent' and 'permission' in the courtroom.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:50 IST

Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' gets Hong Kong release date

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Filmmaker Woody Allen's upcoming film 'A Rainy Day in New York' is slated to hit theatres in Hong Kong on Oct. 3, the same day it is releasing in Italy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:50 IST

Victoria's Secret's first transgender model plans to change...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): American beauty brand Victoria's Secret's newly hired first transgender model Valentina Sampaio believes her selection is a "victory for society" and plans to change the "status quo not only in fashion but in society".

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:45 IST

Miley Cyrus was the one who 'ended things' with Liam Hemsworth,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): While singer Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split left everyone in shock, it was actually the former who "ended things" between them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:14 IST

Randeep Hooda to next star in thriller 'Rat on The Highway'

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda has been roped in to play the role of an advertising professional in upcoming flick 'Rat on The Highway.'

Read More
iocl