Harvey Weinstein escaped unhurt after ramming car into tree

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Tainted American film mogul Harvey Weinstein who will be going on trial for sexual assault charges next year, escaped injury when he crashed his Jeep in Westchester County on Monday, law enforcement sources told The Post as cited by Page Six.

Weinstein who is facing five charges of rape, sexual assault and 'predatory sexual assault' was driving through Bedford when he rammed into a tree along Bedford Center Road near Succabone Road around 8:55 a.m. on August 17, Page Six quoted sources.

Weinstein told cops he swerved to avoid a deer, sources said.

The vehicle wound up on its side and he had to kick his way out, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Weinstein's ex-wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, who bought a farm in Bedford and Weinstein has been renting a small home nearby so he can be close to their kids, another source said.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new indictment on Monday that included charges of predatory sexual assault, a development that caused the judge to delay the start of his trial until early next year.

Weinstein previously pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. (ANI)

