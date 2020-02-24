Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape

Washington DC [USA], Feb 24 (ANI): A New York jury on Monday convicted former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of criminal sex act and rape, US media reported.

Weinstein has been convicted of criminal sexual assault in the first degree, based on the testimony of Miriam Haley, and rape in the third degree, based on the testimony of one-time aspiring actress Jessica Mann, Hollywood Reporter reported.

He was, however, found not guilty of the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault and of rape in the first degree.

More details to follow. (ANI)

