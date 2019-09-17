Harvey Weinstein told Cara Delevingne she would 'never make it in industry as gay woman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Actor-model Cara Delevingne, who made it to the top of the entrainment industry was once told by media mogul Harvey Weinstein that she'd "never make it" in Hollywood because of her sexuality.

"In the beginning, I don't think it helped. One of the first things Harvey Weinstein ever said to me was, 'You will never make it in this industry as a gay woman - get a beard," she told Net-a-Porter of being out, reported Fox News.

The 'Suicide Squad' actor said Weinstein told her this "a long time before" he attempted sexual advances towards her, which she initially alleged in a social media post in the year 2017.

The 27-year-old model-actor who has always been open about her sexuality said when she started her career as an actor, Weinstein called her "asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with, in the media."

She described her telephonic conversation with him as "very odd and uncomfortable," and said that before she disconnected the call, Weinstein "said to me that if I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public, I would never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood." reported Fox News.

In the interview published last week, according to the actor the whole situation with Weinstein, where he allegedly attempted to make her kiss a woman and also tried to kiss Delevingne himself -- was "insane." (ANI)

