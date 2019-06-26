Harvey Weinstein arrives for a court hearing
Harvey Weinstein arrives for a court hearing

Harvey Weinstein's advocate files motion to dismiss two charges

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has filed a Hail Mary motion to dismiss two of the five remaining counts against him.
Weinstein's Defense attorney Arthur Aidala, in the papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, asserted that one two counts of predatory sexual assault deserve to be dropped because they are based on the same alleged crimes, Page Six reported.
He also suggested that count five, the alleged rape of a longtime lover at a Manhattan hotel, should be dismissed.
In the document, Aidala also specified that the complex legal method, that the prosecutors have used to get around the statute of limitations, assumed that Weinstein was a resident of Connecticut.
However, the papers argue that Weinstein was in fact, a resident of New York. The advocate claimed that the tolling provision, which stops the clock when Weinstein travels out of state, does not apply in this case.
Weinstein's previous attorney, Ben Brafman, also filed a similar motion about eight months back, which Justice James Burke had denied.
Meanwhile, the beleaguered producer's sex assault case is headed to trial September 9 and his legal team is already falling apart.
Reportedly, lead counsel Jose Baez has asked the judge to let him off the case stating that Weinstein wasn't paying him the agreed-upon fee and even threatened to sue his firm.
Earlier, Harvard professor Ron Sullivan crumbling under the pressure from his students who objected to him representing the producer, pulled out of the defense team. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:45 IST

BTS feature film to release globally in August

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Korean pop band BTS's feature film 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' is getting a global release on August 7.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:33 IST

Don't bully me, my family: Youngest Avengers actor urges fans

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Superhero extravaganza 'Avengers: Endgame's' youngest actor, who played Tony Stark's daughter Morgan, has requested fans to stop bullying her and her family.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:58 IST

Peppy title track of 'Arjun Patiala' out

New Delhi (India), June 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon revealed a new peppy track from her upcoming movie 'Arjun Patiala' titled 'Main Deewana Tera,' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:41 IST

Alia Bhatt soon to enter 'Youtube world'

New Delhi (India), June 26 (ANI): Actor, singer and now a YouTuber! Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to sway her fans with her amazing and impish personality.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:34 IST

'Kabir Singh' becomes Shahid Kapoor's first solo film to cross...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): 'Kabir Singh' has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, making it Shahid Kapoor's first solo century.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:43 IST

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger off to Hawaii for honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have jetted off to Hawaii for not only their honeymoon but also to celebrate Pratt's recent 40th birthday which was on June 21.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:28 IST

Jennifer Lopez recalls how she met Alex Rodriguez

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez who is all set to marry her love Alex Rodriguez, opened up about her relationship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:42 IST

Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicholas Hoult Feud features in 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): The official trailer of Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicholas Hoult Feud starrer 'The Current War' is out and it gives offers a glimpse into the dramatic 19th century battle over electricity.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:35 IST

World lost 'gifted artist' 10 years ago, says Michael Jackson estate

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 26 (ANI): It's been a decade since the world lost King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 09:58 IST

Marvel to re-release 'Avengers: Endgame' in its original cut,...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): For all those Marvelites who are eagerly waiting for the extended cut of 'Avengers: Endgame', the makers have finally revealed what the re-release entails.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 09:48 IST

Kate Middleton receives new patronage

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Kate Middleton who recently received the prestigious first salute during a military concert has now been honoured with another patronage.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 08:54 IST

Shooting for 'Fast & Furious 9' begins

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): The main cast of the ninth installment film of 'Fast and Furious' franchise revealed that they have begun shooting for the much-anticipated saga.

Read More
iocl