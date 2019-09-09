Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's brother confronted his 'misbehaviour' years before scandal

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Tainted film mogul Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob Weinstein knew about his misdeeds two years before allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him.
Bob had written a letter to Harvey saying his 'misbehaviour' brought shame to their family, according to a new book, reported Page Six.
The unreported letter is printed in the book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement,' authored by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
"You have brought shame to the family and your company through your misbehavior," Bob wrote to Harvey, who is set to face trial in 2020 on charges of sexual assault and rape, according to excerpts published Sunday by the Times, cited Page Six.
"Your reaction was once more to blame the victims, or to minimize the misbehavior in various ways," Bob wrote further.
"If you think nothing is wrong with your misbehavior so in this area then announce it to your wife and family," he added.
This is the first time Bob has commented since the story broke out; he blamed his own struggle with substance abuse for waving off his brother's behaviour as sex addiction, and eventually stopped intervening.
"I got worn out," he told the reporters. "I said, 'I surrender,' see?"
The book is set to be released Tuesday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:41 IST

First-weekend report: 'Chhichhore' mints Rs. 35.98 crore

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' is proving to be a winner at the box office. The college drama, which opened to a lacklustre start, is slowly but steadily picking up pace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:31 IST

Varun Dhawan would've trained in mixed martial arts if...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Varun Dhawan who is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' took out time from his busy schedule to attend a fighting championship in Abu Dhabi after he was invited as a special guest by the Ultimate Fighting Championship president, Dana White.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:51 IST

Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley have a mini 'Big Little Lies'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Two members of the famous Monterey Five reunited at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'Big Little Lies' co-stars Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley were spotted together at the 2019 film festival recently.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:33 IST

From Ajay Devgn to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood celebs shower love on...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, hailed as one of the fittest celebrities in the industry, turned 52 today. A score of tinsel town friends and colleagues wished the actor a happy birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:48 IST

Here's how Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry at US Open

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry is always on her mind, even when she is busy enjoying a match at the US Open.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:10 IST

Bill Skarsgard open to playing Pennywise in third 'It' movie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Ready to meet the demonic clown Pennywise again? Well, actor Bill Skarsgard recently revealed that he is open to playing the role of Pennywise in a third 'It' movie, if the story works out.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:37 IST

Priyanka Chopra shares first poster of 'The Sky Is Pink' ahead...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Wiping away her fans' Monday blues, Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:18 IST

Rishi Kapoor heads home after treatment in New York

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor who was in New York for treatment of an unknown medical condition is finally heading back to India after staying there for almost a year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:02 IST

Alex Rodriguez is Jennifer Lopez's ultimate cheerleader at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): The former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez proved to be his fiance Jennifer Lopez's biggest cheerleader at the recent premiere of 'Hustlers'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:34 IST

Shilpa Shetty hosts husband Raj Kundra's 44th b'day bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Raj Kundra turned 44 today, his wife Shilpa Shetty threw a birthday bash for him last night with friends from the film and TV industry in attendance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:24 IST

Akshay Kumar announces 'Prithviraj' on his birthday, gifts fans...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): On his 52nd birthday, Akshay Kumar announced his upcoming film 'Prithviraj' and treated fans with the first-look of the drama which features the actor playing the role of the 12th-century Indian king.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:25 IST

The Russo Brothers open up about Marvel-Sony split

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers, recently opened up about the Marvel-Sony split over 'Spider-Man' film series.

Read More
iocl