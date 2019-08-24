Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's trial to stay in NYC

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Prosecutors at New York City rejected the plea of American producer Harvey Weinstein' s trial to move from NYC because of Page Six.
The Oscar-winning producer's trial is scheduled to begin next month on September 9 in Manhattan Supreme Court, but the movie mogul's legal team had demanded a last-minute change of venue to either Albany or Suffolk County, reported Page Six.
The expert's team claimed that there was no way he could get a fair trial in New York because of Page Six's extensive coverage of his sex-assault charges -- which include rape and predatory sexual assault.
Weinstein's lawyers had complained that, "An Internet search of . . . Page Six, a mainstay of local New York City news, and the name Harvey Weinstein in 2019, yields over 11,000 hits."
The irony of this move is not lost on Page Six writers, given that the producer himself gave his consent on getting his movies, stars and himself mentioned in the column over the years, particularly in pursuit of Oscars.
The decision did not appear as a surprise when the Manhattan DA's office denied Weinstein's request on Friday, calling it, "a transparent attempt to delay the proceedings," according to papers filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court, reported by Page Six.
"From the beginning, the defendant's lawyers have contributed to the media coverage they now complain about . . . portraying the defendant as a scapegoat who has been targeted by the 'Me Too' movement," the excoriating court papers read. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:24 IST

Jaitley Uncle will always remain an unforgettable pillar in...

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday took a trip down the memory lane and talked about time spent with "uncle", former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:56 IST

Taylor Swift feels sorry for not getting involved in 2016 US elections

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American pop singer Taylor Swift says he felt remorse for not being able to participate during Trump's run for the presidency in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:35 IST

Bollywood fraternity pays tribute to 'visionary leader' Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Bollywood fraternity on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former union minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:22 IST

Kit Harington may feature in a Marvel film

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Kit Harrington may appear in an upcoming Marvel film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:16 IST

Robert Downey Jr. once arrested at Disneyland for smoking pot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): 'Avengers: Endgame' star Robert Downey Jr. honoured among Disney Legends was once busted for smoking pot when he first visited Disneyland, the actor revealed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:06 IST

Ashley Graham snaps back at fan for criticizing her pregnancy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American model Ashley Graham who recently made headlines after highlighting her stretch marks is stealing the limelight again by flaunting her baby bump.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:34 IST

This's how Kichcha Sudeepa and Salman Khan bond!

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Actor Kichcha Sudeepa who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Pailwaan' recently met Salman Khan and shared a picture that shows how the two actors bond!

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:17 IST

Taylor Swift makes Sirius XM Performance memorable for fans

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American pop-powerhouse Taylor Swift's recent performance at Sirius XM's Manhattan headquarters on Friday was a memorable one for her fans.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:25 IST

Camila Mendes's one year anniversary post is just adorable

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American actor Camila Mendes's recent one-year anniversary post for husband Charles Melton is dripping love.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:09 IST

Passengers on commercial flight stunned to find Prince William,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Passengers traveling to Scotland were shocked to find Prince William and Kate Middleton along with family exiting from the economy FlyBe plane, which was heading from Norwich to Aberdeen.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:47 IST

Bollywood celebrities extend Janmashtami greetings

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami on Saturday, Bollywood celebrities extended their greetings to their fans and countrymen.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:36 IST

Special prosecutor appointed to probe why charges against Jussie...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Former U.S. Attorney Dan K. Webb has been appointed to probe Jussie Smollett's case.

Read More
iocl