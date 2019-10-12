Haven't seen many of them: Gwyneth Paltrow on 'Marvel' films

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she is unable to keep track of all the Marvel films she's been in.

The 47-year-old star spoke to Elle magazine about the films and said, "It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies."

The actress also admitted that she is among those unfortunate ones who could not get an opportunity to see all the Marvel films.

"To be honest, I haven't seen very many of them," Paltrow said. "It's really stupid and I'm sorry, but I'm a 47-year-old mother."

Earlier this month, Paltrow said she hadn't seen 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' despite appearing in it with Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr, and Jon Favreau.

"This is so embarrassing," she said while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the talk show host reminded her that she hadn't been aware of her cameo appearance, reported People magazine.

Paltrow explained the situation and said, "I just got confused. There are so many of these wonderful Marvel, interconnecting movies and I thought it was an Avengers movie, but it was not."

When the 51-year-old host asked if her co-star Holland was angry upon finding out that she had forgotten the movie, Paltrow said that she had not watched the film.

"I never actually saw the movie," she admitted, before immediately regretting her words. "I mean, wait! Cut that out, take that back!"

The revelation comes months after Paltrow revealed she'd completely forgotten she was in the 2017 Marvel film while on Favreau's Netflix series 'The Chef Show.' (ANI)

