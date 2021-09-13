'Hawkeye' trailer promises action-packed Christmas

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): The makers of the Marvel show 'Hawkeye', which stars Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner as the Avengers hero of the same name, have unveiled the first trailer on Monday and it promises a Christmas filled with action and adventure.

The show also includes Hailee Steinfeld as fellow Marvel Comics character Kate Bishop, the first female Hawkeye.

Set around the time of Christmas, the trailer is packed with comedy, holiday season, adventure and a ton of action.

The first look at Hawkeye shows fans will catch up with the Avenger after the events of 'Endgame'. The two-minute-long trailer opens with Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye happily back with his family and planning to spend a Christmas with them after years.

"I'm making up for some lost time," Hawkeye said as he spent time with his children.



Trouble came calling when Clint investigated that someone was posing as his deadly Ronin persona from 'Avengers: Endgame', only to discover it's Kate, a fellow archer and fan. They develop a mentor-mentee relationship to take down criminals as Hawkeye promises his family he'll be back home for Christmas.



Also featured in the show are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

The series, created by Jonathan Igla, will debut on Disney+ on November 24.

The trailer came after Marvel Studios recently took home its first two Emmy Awards for its acclaimed Disney+ superhero series 'WandaVision'. (ANI)

