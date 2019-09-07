Hayley Atwell to star with Tom Cruise in next 'Mission: Impossible' film

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Good news for all the 'Mission: Impossible' fans. Actor Hayley Atwell has come onboard to join Tom Cruise in the franchise's upcoming instalment.

The news of her joining the cast of the film was shared by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie through her Instagram account.

"Should you choose to accept..." McQuarrie referred to recurring 'Mission: Impossible' quote while captioning a picture of Atwell.



Meanwhile, the film will see Cruise reprising his role as the seemingly indestructible secret agent Ethan Hunt.

The seventh film in the franchise will hit big screens on July 23, 2021, while the eight instalment will open a year later on August 5, 2022.

Both the instalments will be helmed by McQuarrie.

The director's previous film credits include 2015's 'Rogue Nation' and 2018's 'Fallout'.

On the work front, Atwell has earned prominence for her role as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with 'Captain America: The First Avenger' and including the 'Agent Carter' series, 'Ant-Man', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' and the recently released 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The 37-year old has also appeared in 'Cinderella', 'Christopher Robin' and 'Blinded by the Light'. (ANI)

