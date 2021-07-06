HBO casts Milly Alcock, Emily Carey for 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon'

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): The upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel series titled 'House of the Dragon' at HBO has cast actors Milly Alcock and Emily Carey in recurring roles.

According to Variety, the prequel will be set a few hundred years prior to the events of 'Game of Thrones' and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the "Dance of the Dragons."

Alcock has been cast as the young version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragon rider. The elder version of Rhaenyra will be played by Emma D'Arcy as previously announced.



Carey will appear as the young version of Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the comeliest woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen. As previously announced, Olivia Cooke will play the elder version of Alicent Hightower.

They will be joining a cast that already includes D'Arcy, Cooke, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.

As per Variety, HBO has given 'House of the Dragon' a 10-episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut. The start of production was announced on April 26. It is based on George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire and Blood'. Martin recently signed a five-year overall deal to create content for HBO and HBO Max. (ANI)

