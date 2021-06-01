HBO Max crash ahead of 'Mare of Easttown' finale leads to online meme fest

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): After the experience of watching the much-anticipated series finale of Kate Winslet-starrer 'Mare of Easttown' on HBO Max was marred for several viewers by the frustrating failure of the streaming giant's service due to glitches, some of the users voiced their collective grief on social media over not being able to watch the detective drama series.

The crash triggered a plethora of angry reactions on Twitter, where it did not take long for netizens to start trolling the streaming service and turning the whole scenario into a meme fest, with the hashtag #HBOCrash trending on the microblogging website.

One of the netizens added humour to the crash by linking it with the 1997 movie 'Titanic', featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Winslet. "Congratulations Kate Winslet for being a part of two of the biggest crashes of all time," read one of the many tweets on the microblogging website posted after the outage.



Another user tweeted, "lol Friends didn't crash HBO Max but Mare of Easttown did. Kate Winslet's power"



"Who is the mare of hbo max. i need to speak with someone in charge," another person wrote.



Adding a frustrated photo of themselves, a Twitter user wrote, "Caught scrolling angrily through my phone while waiting for #HBO to uncrash so we can watch the #finale of Mare of Easttown #MareOfEastown #HBOMaxdown #hbocrash."





Editing a photo of Kate Winslet on the Bernie Sanders meme, a Twitter user tweeted, "When @hbomax crashes while you're trying to watch #MareOfEasttown finale."



The crash seems to have coincided with the episode's release which has lead many on Twitter to think HBO Max's infrastructure is not ready to stream content to millions of concurrent viewers.

The crash triggered so many angry reactions online that the streaming service was forced to acknowledge the issue. A tweet from the official handle of HBO Max read, "We're aware some customers may be experiencing issues streaming #HBOMax and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this as quickly as possible."



Last Tuesday, HBO Max users also reported an outage. Users then had reported being unable to play anything once they logged onto HBO Max. "Can't play title," an error message explained. Total downtime appeared to be between two and three hours, according to Deadline and various social media dispatches.

The rollout of HBO Max has been a roller coaster for WarnerMedia. After initial struggles during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, the outlet started to gain traction in late-2020, as shows like 'The Undoing' and 'The Flight Attendant' hit just as distribution deals with.

It then got additional momentum from an aggressive move to put all 2021 Warner Bros films on the service at the same time they hit theaters.

The Craig Zobel-directed drama series premiered in April to over a million viewers, with the premium network saying it's the second-best series to debut on HBO Max, as per Deadline.

'Mare of Easttown' is a murder mystery miniseries combined with the portrayal of small-town life through the eyes of Winslet, who plays the role of a police detective called Mare Sheehan. Since its debut in April this year, the show has remained a hot topic amid viewers with many eagerly waiting for the finale. (ANI)

