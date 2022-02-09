HBO Max renews 'South Side' for season 3

Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): HBO Max has greenlit the comedy series 'South Side' for a third season.

Variety has confirmed the news that the streaming giant will be running the third season as the second season of the show on the platform; as season first of the comedy series debuted on Comedy Central in 2019 before the show was sold to HBO Max along with fellow Comedy Central series 'The Other Two', which was picked up for a third season in September.

The first two seasons of 'South Side' are currently streaming on HBO Max.



The comedy series revolves around the story of two mischievous friends (Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young), who after completing their graduation from a community college, dream to establish and succeed in business while working at a rent-to-own shop.

Along with Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young, the cast for the show also includes Bashir Salahuddin, Riddle, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin, and Nefetari Spencer.

Bashir and Riddle co-created the series with Sultan. Bashir and Riddle also executive produce along with Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez of JAX Media and Ari Pearce, Kristyn Deignan and Tara Power for MTV Entertainment Studios. MTV Entertainment Studios produces the series. (ANI)

