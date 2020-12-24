HBO Max set to stream Lynda Carter's 'Wonder Woman' 1970s TV series ahead of 'WW84' premiere

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): The iconic 70s TV series starring Lynda Carter in the title superhero role, 'Wonder Woman,' will start streaming on HBO Max, with all 60 episodes of the live-action show starting Wednesday (local time).

According to Variety, the nostalgia trip is designed to get fans geared up for the Christmas Day premiere of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' starring Gal Gadot, being released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max (at noon ET on December 25).

'Wonder Woman,' which ran for three seasons from 1975-79, stars Carter as the famed Amazonian princess. In the first season, which originally aired on ABC, Wonder Woman travels to 1940s America disguised as Diana Prince, assistant to the handsome but trouble-prone Major Steve Trevor (Lyle Waggoner). CBS picked up seasons 2-3 of the show, which is set in the '70s, under the title 'The New Adventures of Wonder Woman.'



Carter, who would later land the role of U.S. president on the CW's 'Supergirl,' was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

At the time, Carter told Variety in an interview, "I guess if there's ever a role that was meant for me, it was Wonder Woman."

As reported by Variety, in the upcoming 'Wonder Woman 1984,' a follow-up to DC's 2017 hit 'Wonder Woman,' director Patty Jenkins returns with Gadot wielding the lasso of truth alongside co-stars Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

'Wonder Woman 1984' will be available for 31 days from its theatrical release on HBO Max in the U.S., included at no additional cost to subscribers. (ANI)

