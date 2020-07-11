HBO Max unites with 'Batman' filmmaker Matt Reeves for new DC drama series

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): HBO Max and 'Batman' movie director Matt Reeves have teamed up to develop a police drama series set in the Gotham City -- a fictional city, best known as the home of Batman.

The untitled series will be written and co-produced by American writer Terence Winter. 'Batman' producer Dylan Clark and Warner Bros. Television are also involved in the making of the series.

The coming police drama will be set in the same story universe as the forthcoming Reeves' movie, 'The Batman', which stars Robert Pattinson as Batman.

"This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a long-form format can afford," The Hollywood Reporter cited Reeves' statement.

"And getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream," the filmmaker added.

However, the casting for the show has not been made yet. (ANI)

