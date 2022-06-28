HBO teases family civil war 'Succession' Season 4 as production begins

Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): HBO has provided details regarding the nature of the upcoming battles for 'Succession' season 4.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cabler also unveiled the logline for season four, which describes how the Emmy-winning series will continue from the events of the third season finale in December, along with the news that production on the 10-episode season has begun.

In the episode, computer entrepreneur Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) was sold Waystar Royco by media billionaire Logan Roy (Brian Cox), with the assistance of Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), despite the adamant protests of three of his children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin).



The season four logline reads: "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

After season three ended, Cox told that even if a sale means Logan surrenders control of the company, "there's always life in Logan that comes up."

"[The Roy siblings] write Logan off from time to time; they always put impediments in his way, 'Oh, he's got an UTI; oh, he's hurt his leg.' They're always trying to scupper him in some way -- the writers are as well -- but Logan is a force of nature," Cox said. "He just keeps on going. And he's a man of the incredible reserve. He's an extraordinary survivor -- he has been all his life -- and so I would not guarantee anything on that front, quite frankly", as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zo Winters, and Jeannie Berlin are also a part of the cast of Succession season four. Along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell, Jesse Armstrong is the series' creator and showrunner. (ANI)

