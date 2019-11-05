Dakota Johnson poses with Antonio Banderas
Dakota Johnson poses with Antonio Banderas

He brought an unbelievably bright light into our family: Dakota Johnson on step father Antonio Banderas

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:30 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): '50 Shades of Grey' fame star Dakota Johnson praised her stepfather, Antonio Banderas, on Sunday while presenting him with a Hollywood Actor Award at the Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles.
The 30-year-old actor paid a moving tribute to her 59-year-old father who was married to her mother Melanie Griffith for 20 years before the pair split in 2015, reported People magazine.
"When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light and a whole new world of creativity and culture -- and one remarkably magical little sister [Stella Banderas, 23] into our family," the actor said.
"My stepfather Antonio Banderas burst into our lives. He was so vibrant and so fun and so funny, and his English was abstract. We found it absolutely amazing. He loved my mother and my siblings and me so fiercely, and so big and so loud that it would change all of our lives forever. Antonio taught me about true passion and discipline."
Banderas not only remains close with Johnson -- but he also considers Griffith his "best friend" despite their divorce.
"Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend," the actor recently told People magazine. "I love her and will love her until the day I die. She's my family." (ANI)

