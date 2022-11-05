'Heartstopper': 'Call My Agent!' star Thibault De Montalembert joins star cast of Season 2

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): 'Call My Agent!' star Thibault De Montalembert has joined the star cast of Netflix's Heartstopper season two alongside up-and-comers Ash Self and Bel Priestley, with Olivia Colman, confirmed to return.

According to Deadline, Nick Nelson's father, Stephane, will be portrayed by De Montalembert. As Sarah, Nick's mother, Oscar-winner Colman will continue to play the lead role.

The role of the helpless Mathias Barneville in the five seasons of the French hit Call My Agent! is arguably what De Montalembert is best known for. The Tunnel on Sky/Canal+ and the planned All Quiet on the Western Front adaption on Netflix are examples of previous work.

In the eagerly awaited second season of See-Saw Films, rising stars Priestley and Self, who play the friends of the main protagonist Elle, Naomi, and Felix, join De Montalembert.

Colman, Chetna Pandya, Fisayo Akinade, and Alan Turkington are all returning. Kit Connor will play Nick, Joe Locke will play Charlie, Yasmin Finney will play Elle, William Gao will play Tao, Corinna Brown will play Tara, Kizzy Edgell will play Darcy, Sebastian Croft will play Ben, Tobie Donovan will play Isaac, Rhea Norwood will play Imogen, Jenny Walser will play Tori, Cormac Hyde-Corrin will play Harry, Leila Khan will play Sahar, as David, Bradley Riches as James and Nima Taleghani as Mr Farouk.

As per the reports of Deadline, the Netflix adaptation of Alice Oseman's graphic novel has been a major success, having a significant cultural impact, making leads Locke, Connor, and Finney into stars, and receiving a rare double season order from the streaming service.

In line with a plot from the programme, Connor was compelled to come out as bisexual earlier this week and had to do it on social media. Oseman, the creator, and other cast members responded to his message with encouragement.

Recently, Locke was cast opposite Kathryn Hahn in the Disneyplus/Marvel spin-off 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'. (ANI)