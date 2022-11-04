'Heartstopper' star Joe Locke joins Kathryn Hahn for 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): 'Heartstopper' star Joe Locke has been cast in the Kathryn Hahn starrer 'WandaVision' Spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' for Disney Plus.

As per the reports of Variety, Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role as Agatha Harkness in the Marvel Studios series, in which Locke will also appear. The plot specifics, especially the role Locke will play, are kept a secret. The character of Dottie from 'WandaVision' will be played again by Emma Caulfield Ford in the new series.



In the Netflix series 'Heartstopper,' based on the eponymous webcomic and graphic novel, Locke made his scripted television debut. He portrays Charlie Spring, a gay adolescent who falls in love with Kit Connor's charismatic classmate. Soon after its premiere, Netflix immediately renewed the show for Seasons 2 and 3. This demonstrated how popular the show was right away. Locke then made his stage debut in 'The Trials,' a play by Dawn King and Natalie Abrahami directed at the Donmar Warehouse in August, according to Variety.

In October 2021, Variety exclusively revealed that 'Coven of Chaos' was in the works; Disney subsequently confirmed the information in November of the same year. A spinoff focusing on Vision starring Paul Bettany is also in development, with Jac Schaefer serving in those capacities once again for 'Coven of Chaos.'

According to Variety, in 'WandaVision,' Hahn initially portrayed Agnes, a nosy neighbour of Wanda and Vision, before it was revealed that she was actually Agatha Harkness, a formidable witch. Agatha, who is more than a match for Wanda, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, is depicted in the Marvel comics and the television series as having survived the Salem Witch Trials. At the 'WandaVision' series finale, where viewers last saw her, Wanda confines Agatha in Westview by using her supernatural abilities to make her assume the identity of Agnes. (ANI)

