Hedda Stiernstedt to star in Netflix's latest Swedish comedy

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Swedish actor Hedda Stiernstedt has landed the lead role in Netflix's Swedish comedy 'One More Time'.

According to Variety, Stiernstedt would be playing the character of Amelia, a 40-year-old woman who gets hit by a bus on her birthday. However, when Amelia opens her eyes, she finds herself being transported to the year 2002 and is 18 years old again. This miraculous incident allows her to redo all the mistakes she did back at that time.

Adding a twist to the story, during the unnatural time loop, where Stiernstedt aka Amelia is seemingly stuck, waking up on her 18th birthday every day she realizes that apart from the loop there is something else which needs to be fixed before she is able to leave her past behind.

'The Betrayal' actor Stiernstedt revealed that she was "excited for the project", reported Variety. Talking about the director of the film and her co-actors, the 34-year-old star said that she had a "great time working" with them.

"I am so excited for this project to come alive. The timing for a retrospect look back on the early 2000s feels right and diving into that era is filled with so much joy. I'm working together with the talented Jonatan Etzler and a group of very gifted actors. We're having a great time working together and I think that will be noticeable in the final result," confessed Stiernstedt.



Further, Stiernstedt took to Instagram to share the news of her upcoming film.

"Yay" the actor captioned the post, as reported by Variety.



'One More Time' is helmed by debutante Jonatan Etzler while it is co-written by Sofie Forsman and Tove Forsman, reported Variety. The original idea to curate the movie came from writer-producer Mikael Ljung. Actors Elinor Silfversparre Fahlen, Maxwell Cunningham, and Miriam Ingrid also feature in the movie.

'One More Time' is slated to release in the online streaming platform, Netflix in 2023. (ANI)

