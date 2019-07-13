Helen Mirren often cuts her own hair with kitchen scissors

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Actress Helen Mirren recently admitted that she has cut her hair with kitchen scissors.

The 73-year-old actress shared on British daytime talk show 'This Morning' that she doesn't always go to the salon whenever she's in need of a trim.

"I do often cut my own hair," People quoted the Daily Mail.

"I said to my brilliant hair guy here, Stefan, 'The cut I have right now, Stefan, is something that I did with the kitchen scissors about a week ago in my kitchen. So you know, maybe you could clean it up a bit for me?'" she added. "So yes, I do cut my own hair."

Mirren who has preferred small hair for many years now, earlier explained the reason why she cuts her own hair is all about convenience.

"I can't handle going to the hairdresser every six weeks, so I only go about once a year," Mirren told Redbook in 2014. "In between, I get out the scissors and do something, usually rather disastrously. Sometimes I'll even chop my hair the morning of a big red-carpet event."

During her appearance on 'This Morning', Mirren, who became a L'Oreal ambassador at the age of 69, revealed that she has "an issue with the word 'beauty.'

"Sometimes I clean up nice with a lot of help ... So I want a new word instead of 'beautiful,' " she explained, before sharing, "I think 'being' is a good word."

Giving her best "being tip," the actress said, "My being tip is really to be curious and interested in other people and not think too much about yourself. Give your attention to other people and that has a way of making you, if you like, more beautiful in many ways," she explained. (ANI)

