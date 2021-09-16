Helen Mirren to host 'Harry Potter' competition series for WarnerMedia

Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Helen Mirren is set to host a four-part 'Harry Potter' wizarding world competition series in celebration of the 20th anniversary of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'.

As per Variety, the event, officially titled 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses', will put superfans of the beloved book and film series to the test as they use their knowledge to compete for the coveted House Cup.

The special will feature hundreds of 'Harry Potter' trivia questions and include a few special guest appearances. Although a date for the event has yet to be announced, it will be simulcast on Cartoon Network's ACME Night and TBS and will then be available to stream on HBO Max.



"I knew someday I'd get a 'Harry Potter' role, and I'm so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration," Mirren said in a statement.

"The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world," Mirren added.

The special is set to film this month and will premiere later this year. 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' debuted in theatres on November 14, 2001.

'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses' is being produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon and Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool. (ANI)

