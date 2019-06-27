Helena Bonham Carter to star in 'Enola Holmes'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Actor Helena Bonham Carter who was seen as Bellatrix Lestrange in 'Harry Potter' series will soon be seen starring in the 'Enola Holmes' series.

The actor is joining Millie Bobby Brown for the legendary's adventure project which is based on mysteries book series by Nancy Springer.

The novel series which comprises of six parts was featured as a movie for the first time, in the year 2006.

The story revolves around mysteries investigated by Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' much younger sister, Enola.

The first 'The Case of the Missing Marquess' and fifth 'The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline' books were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Harry Bradbeer is helming the project and Jack Thorne penned the script.

Helena will be seen playing the lead character's mother according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She was also nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 'The King's Speech'

The 53-year-old actor will also be seen playing the role of Princess Margaret on Netflix's popular series 'The Crown.' (ANI)

