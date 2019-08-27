Helena Zengel joins Tom Hanks to star in 'News of the World'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tom Hanks will star alongside newcomer Helena Zengel in the upcoming feature film 'News of the World'.

"News of the World" is based on the best-selling 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles, the film is set in the days after the Civil War, according to Variety.

The plot will feature an unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks) and a 10-year-old girl (Zengel).

The rights of the upcoming movie have been acquired by Universal which were earlier with Fox 2000.

First draft of the script was written by Luke Davies with Paul Greengrass penning the recent version and directing it.

The 10-year old Zengel's last credits include Nora Fingscheidt's 'System Crasher' which became Germany's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards.

Zengel has also appeared in 'Dark Blue Girl'.

Meanwhile, Hanks is awaiting the release of his next 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood' where he will be seen essaying the role of Mister Rogers.

The story of the drama is inspired by a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers (Hanks) and Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), a cynical journalist assigned to write a profile of the long-running television host.

The film will hit big screens on November 22 this year. (ANI)

