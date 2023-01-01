"He'll be there in spirit": Foo Fighters confirm band continuation after Taylor Hawkins' demise

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): Rock band Foo Fighters confirmed the band's continuation after drummer Taylor Hawkins' death on Saturday, telling fans that they will see them "soon."

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the Twitter post begins.

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were -- and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the statement reads. "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again -- and we will soon -- he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."



According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Hawkins, who passed away in March at the age of 50 when the band was on tour in Colombia, is no longer a member of the Dave Grohl-fronted group, and this is the first time that has been made clear in public.

Hawkins spent two years as Alanis Morissette's drummer before joining Foo Fighters in 1997. He rapidly established himself as a vital part of the group's sound and image. Morissette, Joan Jett, Travis Barker, Josh Homme, Wolfgang Van Halen, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Stewart Copeland, and Chad Smith, in addition to members of Queen, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Soundgarden, Rush, Metallica, and Black Sabbath, performed at two star-studded tribute concerts Grohl held in honour of Hawkins in London and Los Angeles. (ANI)