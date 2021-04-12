Henry Cavill makes his relationship with Natalie Viscuso Instagram official

Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): Actor Henry Cavill made his relationship Instagram official recently as he shared an adorable picture with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

The 37-year-old actor, who was last seen in Zack Synder's 'Justice League', shared a photo of the couple engaged in a seemingly intense chess match.

Cavill shared the picture on his Instagram handle on Sunday with a caption that read, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."



Eagle-eyed pop culture enthusiasts might recognize Viscuso from a 2005 episode of MTV's 'My Super Sweet 16'. Her milestone birthday was featured on season one of the hit reality series after she moved to San Diego from Roswell, New Mexico, reported People magazine.

According to her LinkedIn, Viscuso is currently the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, which is one of the production companies behind Cavill's films 'Man of Steel' (2013) and 'Enola Holmes' (2020).

Cavill and Viscuso were previously spotted last Tuesday, holding hands as they took a masked walk with his dog Kal in London.

'The Witcher' actor opened up about dating in the public eye to The Rake in 2017. "There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too: as soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that I've changed," he said.



"I haven't changed a bit. But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much. As long as it doesn't hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that's when I drawback," he added.

He was previously romantically linked to stuntwoman Lucy Cork, Bristol University student Tara King and American actor Kaley Cuoco. Before these relationships, he had been engaged to professional showjumper Ellen Whitaker, but the duo called it quits shortly after the proposal in 2011.

On the work front, Cavill will soon be seen in Netflix's much-awaited 'The Witcher' season two which is based on the fantasy book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. (ANI)