Henry Cavill to get "heroic sendoff" in 'The Witcher' season 3

Washington [US], December 27 (ANI): Hollywood actor Henry Cavill, who announced his exit from 'The Witcher' earlier this year, will get a "heroic sendoff" in the show's upcoming season 3.

Cavill exited the show when he confirmed his return as Superman on Black Adam, which ultimately ended up not panning out as new DC heads restructure the universe.

According to Deadline, an American entertainment news website, season 3 of the Netflix series has already been shot and showrunner Lauren Hissrich is teasing the upcoming season.



Cavill played Geralt of Rivia and Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the lead role in Season 4.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Hissrich said, "Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan]. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that."

"Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement," he added.

'The Witcher' got an early season 4 renewal from Netflix before season 3 even started streaming.

In a statement, Cavill was grateful for his time on the show and welcomed Hemsworth. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4," he said. (ANI)

