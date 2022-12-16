Henry Cavill won't be back in 'The Witcher' Season 4 either!

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): After Henry Cavill announced that he would not return as Superman, fans worldwide expressed their sadness and requested he and the makers to rethink the decision.

However, there's more bad news that ensues this one!

Cavill will also not return to Netflix's "The Witcher."

According to Variety, "The Witcher" Season 4 will continue on as planned, which means Liam Hemsworth will continue to play Geralt of Rivia. Cavill portrayed the role for three seasons, but shortly after confirming his comeback as Superman in Warner Bros.' DC Universe in October, he acknowledged his departure from the show.

Fans were in suspense as Cavill's tenure as Superman came to an end, unsure of whether he would return to "The Witcher." It won't be like that.

Cavill made a comeback as Superman in the "Black Adam" credits scene.



However, as per Variety, when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios in November, the plan for a new Superman film starring Henry Cavill and directed by Charles Roven was put on hold.

The two are revamping the DC Universe, beginning with a new Superman movie with a story by Gunn that won't star Cavill.

On Thursday, Henry Cavill took to Instagram and broke the news. He wrote, "It's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life," Cavill wrote. "I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmK7eLWJ0as/?hl=en

Soon after, Gunn took to Twitter and wrote, "Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year."

"Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

According to Variety, Gunn's script will focus on Superman's life as a cub reporter in the fictional city of Metropolis. Because Gunn's Superman is younger, there was never a chance of Cavill playing the role. (ANI)

