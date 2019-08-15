Henry Golding in talks to star in 'Snake Eyes'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): 'Crazy Rich Asians' fame Henry Golding is in negotiations to star in 'Snake Eyes', a 'G.I. Joe' spinoff centred on the popular commando.

'The Captain' director Robert Schwentke is helming the upcoming film, reported Variety. Brian Goldner is producing the movie.

Evan Spiliotopoulos, who wrote 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'The Huntsman: Winter's War', penning the script.

Snake Eyes is a silent ninja commando who dresses up in all-black outfits, never reveals his face and doesn't speak at all. He stands out among the military anti-terrorist group and quickly establishes himself as the group's most popular member. He also has a special relationship with Scarlett, the team's one-time-only female member, and sometimes carries out solo missions with his pet wolf, Timber. His archenemy is Storm Shadow, a ninja who is also his blood brother.

The film, based on the Hasbro toys of the same name, will mark the third 'G.I. Joe' film Paramount has produced in the last decade, with its most recent, starring Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis, which grossed nearly USD 350 million worldwide.

Sources said that the studio and Hasbro are currently trying to figure out how to put a new spin to the series, even turning to a writers room for new ideas.

Apart from 'G.I. Joe', the studio is rebooting 'Transformers' with a spinoff of the popular character Bumblebee.

After breaking out as the lead in 'Crazy Rich Asians', Golding has landed a number of leading roles, including one in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentleman' opposite Matthew McConaughey and another in Universal's romantic comedy 'Last Christmas'.

Most recently, Golding appeared in the Lionsgate thriller 'A Simple Favour'. (ANI)

