Henry Golding suits up in first trailer of 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins'

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' first trailer starring Henry Golding and Samara Weaving got unveiled on Sunday night during the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

According to Variety, the 'G.I. Joe' spinoff is set for a theatrical release on July 23.

In the movie, Golding essays the titular character, a ninja commando who wields a deadly katana blade, wears all-black, hides his face behind a mask and doesn't speak. Though, the film, which explores the origins of the mysterious Snake Eyes, allows Golding to talk.



Weaving plays Scarlett, an original member of the 'G.I. Joe' team with whom Snake Eyes has a special relationship.

Golding said, "I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different.To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true -- and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don't know too much."

She added, "They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who's the guy behind the mask and what's his story?"

Variety quoted the film's producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. He said, 'Snake Eyes' will answer some key questions about the character, based on the Hasbro toy of the same name. Fans will learn Snake Eyes' real name, who he is and where he came from.

From Paramount, Skydance and AllSpark, 'Snake Eyes' is directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Evan Spiliotopoulos. The film is executive produced by Jeff G. Waxman and produced by Bonaventura, Brian Goldner, Stephen Davis, David Ellison, Josh Feldman, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. (ANI)

