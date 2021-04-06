Henry Golding, wife Liv Lo welcome first child

Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): 'Crazy Rich Asians' fame Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo have been blessed with their first child.

Lo, who is a yoga instructor and a blogger, shared the happy news on Monday on Instagram, saying the baby was born on March 31, without revealing the name or gender.

"On March 31st our lives changed forever. Link in bio of leaving Instagram for #maternityleave (for the time being). I'll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise, I'll be back," she wrote alongside a string of pictures.



Golding, widely known for films like 'A Simple Favor' and 'Last Christmas', posted a black-and-white photo of the trio huddled around a bed, with his baby's head out of focus.

He captioned the post, "This woman right here. Beyond anything, I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you."





Golding and Lo had announced her pregnancy in November, revealing the news with some stunning shots of the actor and the fitness guru posing atop a bridge.

The actor and Lo have been married since 2016. They tied the knot in Sarawak, Malaysia, five years after the duo met at a party on New Year's Day, reported People magazine.

"There's always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn't occur to you," Golding previously told People magazine about the first meeting.

"It's not like, 'Oh my God, that's a person I'm going to marry.' There's like, 'Wow, there's something about them,' but it's when you get to know somebody, when you build a relationship, that you become a team," he continued.

He added, "That's when you start realizing, this is the love of my life."

On the work front, Golding recently served as one of the presenters during this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards. (ANI)

