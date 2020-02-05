Here are the other heroes joining Scarlett Johansson in 'Black Widow'

Washington D.C. [USA] Feb 5 (ANI): Four new character posters from the highly anticipated Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' were dropped on Wednesday and they clearly show how the superhero flick is worth the wait for Marvel fans.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the intriguing character posters on Twitter that gave a closer look at Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff and unveiled the other heroes from her Russian family.



"Next superhero spectacle from #Marvel... #BlackWidow to release in #India *one day before* it releases in #USA... 30 April 2020 [Thu] release in 6 languages: #English, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada, and #Malayalam...," the tweet read.









In November, last year, bringing good news to the Marvel followers, the makers of the movie had announced that the movie will hit the big screens in India one day before the USA.

Johansson has played Black Widow, a major role in seven Marvel movies, tracking her evolution from morally dubious Russian assassin to a world-saving Avenger.

During the Sunday's Super Bowl, the presence of marvel Cinematic Universe was felt as 'Black Widow' makers surprised the audiences with a new trailer.

The upcoming film depicts the life events of Natasha Romanoff during the time between the film narratives of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2018). (ANI)

