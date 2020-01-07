Here is complete nomination list of BAFTA 2020, 'Joker' leads the race

London [UK], Jan 7 (ANI): After Hollywood's champagne-filled event

-- Golden Globes -- is all done and dusted, the British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) unveiled the nominees, who are in the run for the upcoming film awards.

A clear cut nod of 11 nominations for the Todd Phillips' psychological thriller 'Joker' make it the lead runner in the list.

The elegiac gangster epic 'The Irishman' and Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is tied up with 10 nominations each.

Sam Mendes' '1917' was the star in the 77th edition of the Golden Globes on Sunday which won the top honours and is just behind with nine nominations in BAFTA.

Margot Robbie will be competing in the category of best supporting female actor for both 'Bombshell' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', against Scarlett Johansson for ' Jojo Rabbit'.

Scarlett also has a leading actress nomination for the heart -wrenching family entertainer 'Marriage Story'.

The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2.

Here is the complete list of auteurs, who have been nominated for the forthcoming BAFTA awards:

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite



Leading Actor (Female)

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy



Leading Actor (Male)

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes



Supporting Actor (Female)

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood



Supporting Actor (Male)

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood



Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes



Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)

Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

Retablo, Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*



Film Not In The English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire



Best Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4



Best Director

1917, Sam Mendes

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Original Screenplay

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho,

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten

Original Score

1917, Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino

Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams

Best Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes, Nina Gold

Best Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

Le Mans '66, Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Le Mans '66, Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Fred Raskin

Production Design

1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopkova

Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Judy, Jany Temime

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Make-Up & Hair

1917, Naomi Donne

Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans '66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects

1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Short Animation

Grandad Was A Romantic, Maryam Mohajer In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel



British Short Film

Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald



Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward

The BAFTA film awards nominees were unveiled early Tuesday morning in London. (ANI)