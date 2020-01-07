Representative Image
Here is complete nomination list of BAFTA 2020, 'Joker' leads the race

ANI | Updated: Jan 07, 2020 20:20 IST

London [UK], Jan 7 (ANI): After Hollywood's champagne-filled event
-- Golden Globes -- is all done and dusted, the British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) unveiled the nominees, who are in the run for the upcoming film awards.
A clear cut nod of 11 nominations for the Todd Phillips' psychological thriller 'Joker' make it the lead runner in the list.
The elegiac gangster epic 'The Irishman' and Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is tied up with 10 nominations each.
Sam Mendes' '1917' was the star in the 77th edition of the Golden Globes on Sunday which won the top honours and is just behind with nine nominations in BAFTA.
Margot Robbie will be competing in the category of best supporting female actor for both 'Bombshell' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', against Scarlett Johansson for ' Jojo Rabbit'.
Scarlett also has a leading actress nomination for the heart -wrenching family entertainer 'Marriage Story'.
The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2.
Here is the complete list of auteurs, who have been nominated for the forthcoming BAFTA awards:
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite


Leading Actor (Female)
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy


Leading Actor (Male)

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes


Supporting Actor (Female)

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood


Supporting Actor (Male)

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood


Outstanding British Film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes


Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)
Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
Retablo, Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*


Film Not In The English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire


Best Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack

Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4


Best Director
1917, Sam Mendes
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Original Screenplay
Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho,

Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten

Original Score
1917, Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams

Best Casting
Joker, Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes, Nina Gold

Best Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le Mans '66, Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Editing
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Le Mans '66, Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Fred Raskin

Production Design
1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopkova
Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design
The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Judy, Jany Temime
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Make-Up & Hair
1917, Naomi Donne
Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound
1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans '66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects
1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Short Animation
Grandad Was A Romantic, Maryam Mohajer In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel


British Short Film
Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald


Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward
The BAFTA film awards nominees were unveiled early Tuesday morning in London. (ANI)

