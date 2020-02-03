Here is the complete list of winners for BAFTA awards

London [UK], Feb 03 (ANI): '1917' the Sam Mendes' World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards on Sunday night. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Joker' came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger won the best actress, meanwhile Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and Laura Dern received the best-supporting actress for 'Marriage Story'.
Here is the complete list of Winners:
Best Film
1917 (WINNER)
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)
Leading Actor
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Director
1917, Sam Mendes (WINNER)
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho
Casting
Joker, Shayna Markowitz (WINNER)
Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes, Nina Gold
Rising Star
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward (WINNER)
Film Not in the English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite (WINNER)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Special Visual Effects
1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy (WINNER)
Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)
Original Screenplay
Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Han Jin-won, Bong Joon-ho (WINNER)
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama (WINNER)
The Great Hack
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers) (WINNER)
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)
Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
Retablo, Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (WINNER)
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins (WINNER)
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le Mans '66, Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Editing
Le Mans '66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (WINNER)
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fred Raskin
Costume Design
The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Judy, Jany Temime
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran (WINNER)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Production Design
1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales (WINNER)
The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopkova
Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Sound
1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (WINNER)
Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans '66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher
Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Original Score
1917, Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir (WINNER)
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
British Short Film
Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva (WINNER)
The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald
British Short Animation
Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer (WINNER)
In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher
The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel
Makeup and Hair
1917, Naomi Donne
Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (WINNER)
Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus. -(WINNER)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Outstanding British Film
1917 (WINNER)
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
(ANI)