Here is the complete list of winners for BAFTA awards

London [UK], Feb 03 (ANI): '1917' the Sam Mendes' World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards on Sunday night. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Joker' came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger won the best actress, meanwhile Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and Laura Dern received the best-supporting actress for 'Marriage Story'.

Here is the complete list of Winners:



Best Film

1917 (WINNER)

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

Leading Actor

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Director

1917, Sam Mendes (WINNER)

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz (WINNER)

Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes, Nina Gold

Rising Star

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward (WINNER)

Film Not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite (WINNER)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Special Visual Effects

1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy (WINNER)

Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Original Screenplay

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Han Jin-won, Bong Joon-ho (WINNER)

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama (WINNER)

The Great Hack

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers) (WINNER)

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)

Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

Retablo, Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (WINNER)

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins (WINNER)

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

Le Mans '66, Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Editing

Le Mans '66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (WINNER)

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fred Raskin

Costume Design

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Judy, Jany Temime

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran (WINNER)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Production Design

1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales (WINNER)

The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopkova

Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Sound

1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (WINNER)

Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans '66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher

Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Original Score

1917, Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino

Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir (WINNER)

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

British Short Film

Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva (WINNER)

The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

British Short Animation

Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer (WINNER)

In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher

The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

Makeup and Hair

1917, Naomi Donne

Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (WINNER)

Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus. -(WINNER)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Outstanding British Film

1917 (WINNER)

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

