Here's everything you need to know about the final episode of James Corden's 'The Late Late Show'

Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): James Corden is all set to make a spectacular exit from 'The Late Late Show'.

On Thursday, April 27, CBS intends to air the final hour of 'The Late Late Show,' which Corden has presided over since March 2015, and will add a primetime special that night to help honour the event, as per Variety.

Tom Cruise is reuniting with James Corden for one final sketch before 'The Late Late Show' ends.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, The CBS programme revealed that the Top Gun: Maverick actor is switching things up from his typical action-packed guest segments and joining the host for a musical performance during The Lion King at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood.

Variety reports that in addition to guest stars who will appear with Corden over his final two months on the programme, CBS added that further information about the special will be revealed in the coming weeks. It was originally planned for Corden to be the fourth and last host of "The Late Late Show," which had its beginnings as a second late-night hour on CBS that would follow David Letterman and "The Late Show." Tom Snyder, Craig Kilborn, and Craig Ferguson had previously worked on the hour, which was produced by Letterman's Global Pants organisation.



The Tom Cruise segment will be featured in a primetime special, the last Late Late Show, on April 27, which will air before the final episode of the late-night talk show later that night.

The show also shared a sneak peek on its social media of Cruise dressed up as the lovable warthog and Corden holding a figure of the infamous meerkat. "Here's to finding the Pumbaa to your Timon," read a message posted to the talk show's official Instagram account. "And to one last sketch with @tomcruise before we turn out the lights on the #LateLateShow."

The Mission: Impossible star has previously teamed up with Corden on the show for segments including piloting fighter jets and skydiving, which left the host terrified both times.

The final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden is set for April 27 at 12:37 p.m. The primetime special will premiere at 10 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. The last show comes after Corden took over as host in 2015.

According to Variety, Corden is leaving the show by choice and CBS is set to replace the hour with a reboot of "@midnight," the former Comedy Central wee-hours game show, in a manoeuvre that would cut costs. (ANI)

