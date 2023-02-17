Here's everything you need to know about Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan's 'I Am Legend 2'

Washington [US], February 17 (ANI): Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan have announced a sequel to the 2007 film 'I Am Legend' and the news has the fans quite excited.

According to Deadline, the planned sequel to the film is drawing inspiration from the famous HBO series 'The Last of Us.'

Akiva Goldsman told Deadline on Wednesday that the sequel "would start a few decades later than the first," though he did not elaborate on Jordan's role in the tale.

"I'm obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-, 30-year lapse," Goldsman said.

"You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there's something beautiful in the question of, as a man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York."



"We trace back to the original Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film," Goldsman told Deadline.

"What Matheson was talking about was that man's time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That's a really interesting thing we're going to get to explore."

"There will be a little more fidelity to the original text," he added.

The plot of 'I Am Legend' revolves around an illness that spreads among mankind, transforming them into zombie-like entities who hide from sunlight. Neville (Smith) was a lone survivor living in New York City, trying to find a cure.

According to Deadline, the sequel was first reported in March last year, and efforts to make a follow-up to the 2007 film with Goldsman extend back to 2012. (ANI)

