Here's full winner list for Visual Effects Society Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 30 (ANI): This year's Visual Effects Society Awards have been dominated by Jon Favreau's 'The Lion King'. However, apart from the Disney blockbuster, there were only two other movies that managed to win multiple awards at the ceremony: Netflix's 'The Irishman' and Laika's 'Missing Link'.
Accepting the honour for 'The Lion King', visual effects supervisor Robert Legato expressed, "I do feel a little guilty because the fellow nominees were so great ... but I'm pretty sure I'm going to get over it. ... About 1,600 of our closest personal friends were involved."
The winners in different categories of the 18th annual Visual Effects Society Awards are as follows:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature-
THE LION KING
Robert Legato
Tom Peitzman
Adam Valdez
Andrew R. Jones
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature-
THE IRISHMAN
Pablo Helman
Mitchell Ferm
Jill Brooks
Leandro Estebecorena
Jeff Brink
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature-
MISSING LINK
Brad Schiff
Travis Knight
Steve Emerson
Benoit Dubuc
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode-
THE MANDALORIAN; The Child
Richard Bluff
Abbigail Keller
Jason Porter
Hayden Jones
Roy K. Cancino
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode-
CHERNOBYL; 1:23:45
Max Dennison
Lindsay McFarlane
Clare Cheetham
Paul Jones
Claudius Christian Rauch
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project-
CONTROL
Janne Pulkkinen
Elmeri Raitanen
Matti Hamalainen
James Tottman
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial-
HENNESSY: THE SEVEN WORLDS
Carsten Keller
Selcuk Ergen
Kiril Mirkov
William Laban
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project-
STAR WARS: RISE OF THE RESISTANCE
Jason Bayever
Patrick Kearney
Carol Norton
Bill George
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature-
ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL; Alita
Michael Cozens
Mark Haenga
Olivier Lesaint
Dejan Momcilovic
Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature-
MISSING LINK; Susan
Rachelle Lambden
Brenda Baumgarten
Morgan Hay
Benoit Dubuc
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project-
STRANGER THINGS 3; Tom/Bruce Monster
Joseph Dube-Arsenault
Antoine Barthod
Frederick Gagnon
Xavier Lafarge
Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial-
CYBERPUNK 2077; Dex
Jonas Ekman
Jonas Skoog
Marek Madej
Grzegorz Chojnacki
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature-
THE LION KING; The Pridelands
Marco Rolandi
Luca Bonatti
Jules Bodenstein
Filippo Preti
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature-
TOY STORY 4; Antiques Mall
Hosuk Chang
Andrew Finley
Alison Leaf
Philip Shoebottom
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project-
GAME OF THRONES; The Iron Throne; Red Keep Plaza
Carlos Patrick DeLeon
Alonso Bocanegra Martinez
Marcela Silva
Benjamin Ross
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project-
THE LION KING
Robert Legato
Caleb Deschanel
Ben Grossmann
AJ Sciutto
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project-
THE MANDALORIAN; The Sin; The Razorcrest
Doug Chiang
Jay Machado
John Goodson
Landis Fields IV
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature-
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Don Wong
Thibault Gauriau
Goncalo Cababca
Francois-Maxence Desplanques
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature-
FROZEN 2
Erin V. Ramos
Scott Townsend
Thomas Wickes
Rattanin Sirinaruemarn
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project-
STRANGER THINGS 3; Melting Tom/Bruce
Nathan Arbuckle
Christian Gaumond
James Dong
Aleksandr Starkov
Outstanding Compositing in a Feature-
THE IRISHMAN
Nelson Sepulveda
Vincent Papaix
Benjamin O'Brien
Christopher Doerhoff
Outstanding Compositing in an Episode-
GAME OF THRONES; The Long Night; Dragon Ground Battle
Mark Richardson
Darren Christie
Nathan Abbott
Owen Longstaff
Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial-
HENNESSY: THE SEVEN WORLDS
Rod Norman
Guillaume Weiss
Alexander Kulikov
Alessandro Granella
Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project-
THE DARK CRYSTAL: THE AGE OF RESISTANCE; She Knows All the Secrets
Sean Mathiesen
Jon Savage
Toby Froud
Phil Harvey
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project-
THE BEAUTY
Marc Angele
Aleksandra Todorovic
Pascal Schelbli
Noel Winzen
